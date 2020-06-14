172 East 80th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This sun-flooded one bedroom, one bathroom home has been beautifully renovated and is situated on one of the most desirable blocks on the Upper East Side. Only up one flight of stairs, this residence boasts prewar architectural details with modern finishes.A gracious entrance foyer leads to the oversized living room that has a decorative fireplace and two windows overlooking the tree-lined street. The kitchen has just been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances including a Fisher and Paykell dishwasher, Summit refrigerator, Summit freezer, gas range, microwave, granite countertops and an abundance of counter and storage space. The sun drenched bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed and overlooks the tree-lined street. There is a marble bathroom that has been completely renovated with a large shower and a beautiful new vanity with storage. There is also an oversized closet.Throughout the residence there are new windows and new hardwood floors, high ceilings and built-in overhead lighting. The building has a 24/7 high-tech security system, and the owner will accept qualified guarantors and co-signers. This home is in close proximity to the 4, 5, 6 train and the new Second Avenue Q train as well as the city's many attractions including Central Park and some of the city's greatest museums along with an impressive concentration of galleries, elegant shops and five-star restaurants.