Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

172 East 80th Street

172 East 80th Street · (212) 323-3238
Location

172 East 80th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This sun-flooded one bedroom, one bathroom home has been beautifully renovated and is situated on one of the most desirable blocks on the Upper East Side. Only up one flight of stairs, this residence boasts prewar architectural details with modern finishes.A gracious entrance foyer leads to the oversized living room that has a decorative fireplace and two windows overlooking the tree-lined street. The kitchen has just been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances including a Fisher and Paykell dishwasher, Summit refrigerator, Summit freezer, gas range, microwave, granite countertops and an abundance of counter and storage space. The sun drenched bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed and overlooks the tree-lined street. There is a marble bathroom that has been completely renovated with a large shower and a beautiful new vanity with storage. There is also an oversized closet.Throughout the residence there are new windows and new hardwood floors, high ceilings and built-in overhead lighting. The building has a 24/7 high-tech security system, and the owner will accept qualified guarantors and co-signers. This home is in close proximity to the 4, 5, 6 train and the new Second Avenue Q train as well as the city's many attractions including Central Park and some of the city's greatest museums along with an impressive concentration of galleries, elegant shops and five-star restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 East 80th Street have any available units?
172 East 80th Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 172 East 80th Street have?
Some of 172 East 80th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 East 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
172 East 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 East 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 172 East 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 172 East 80th Street offer parking?
No, 172 East 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 172 East 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 East 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 East 80th Street have a pool?
No, 172 East 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 172 East 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 172 East 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 172 East 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 East 80th Street has units with dishwashers.
