170 West 89th Street

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No broker fee. Please call listing agent for details ASAP.

Sunny elegant Pre-War features Apt. In 2018, landlord renovated the kitchen and added an additional new bathroom,Wash and dryer in the unit. A beautiful apt, that you won't miss it! .

2 bedrooms currently configured with a removable 3rd bedroom. 10ft ceilings.

Easy application(no board application/same day approval)/Easy move in+ Wash and Dry in the unit + Renovated Kitchen+Can be rented with unfurnished or furnished. Open kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, and new washer/dryer combo.



Beautiful tree line and quiet block. 1 block from Central Park and 3 blocks from Riverside Park. 1 train, B, C train, are about 5 mins away. Sunny pre-war apartment with southern exposure facing backyard gardens. Third floor walk-up with stroller park at the ground-floor level.

2 full bathrooms (1 bathtub)

3 closets

3rd floor walk-up,easy steps

Pets allowed with a pet deposit $500