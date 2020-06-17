170 West 89th Street

Amenities
No broker fee. Please call listing agent for details ASAP.
Sunny elegant Pre-War features Apt. In 2018, landlord renovated the kitchen and added an additional new bathroom,Wash and dryer in the unit. A beautiful apt, that you won't miss it! .
2 bedrooms currently configured with a removable 3rd bedroom. 10ft ceilings.
Easy application(no board application/same day approval)/Easy move in+ Wash and Dry in the unit + Renovated Kitchen+Can be rented with unfurnished or furnished. Open kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, and new washer/dryer combo.
Beautiful tree line and quiet block. 1 block from Central Park and 3 blocks from Riverside Park. 1 train, B, C train, are about 5 mins away. Sunny pre-war apartment with southern exposure facing backyard gardens. Third floor walk-up with stroller park at the ground-floor level.
2 full bathrooms (1 bathtub)
3 closets
3rd floor walk-up,easy steps
Pets allowed with a pet deposit $500