Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:21 AM

170 West 89th Street

170 West 89th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 West 89th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No broker fee. Please call listing agent for details ASAP.
Sunny elegant Pre-War features Apt. In 2018, landlord renovated the kitchen and added an additional new bathroom,Wash and dryer in the unit. A beautiful apt, that you won't miss it! .
2 bedrooms currently configured with a removable 3rd bedroom. 10ft ceilings.
Easy application(no board application/same day approval)/Easy move in+ Wash and Dry in the unit + Renovated Kitchen+Can be rented with unfurnished or furnished. Open kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, and new washer/dryer combo.

Beautiful tree line and quiet block. 1 block from Central Park and 3 blocks from Riverside Park. 1 train, B, C train, are about 5 mins away. Sunny pre-war apartment with southern exposure facing backyard gardens. Third floor walk-up with stroller park at the ground-floor level.
2 full bathrooms (1 bathtub)
3 closets
3rd floor walk-up,easy steps
Pets allowed with a pet deposit $500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 West 89th Street have any available units?
170 West 89th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 West 89th Street have?
Some of 170 West 89th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 West 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 West 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 West 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 West 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 170 West 89th Street offer parking?
No, 170 West 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 West 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 West 89th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 West 89th Street have a pool?
No, 170 West 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 West 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 170 West 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 West 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 West 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
