170 East 94th Street

A video walk thru is available. Renovated two bedroom available immediately upon board approval. This home is located in a Carnegie Hill pre war co-op on East 94th Street with Laundry, elevator, a common courtyard, and storage. The owner meticulously renovated this co-op and made it their own. The rental comes with custom window treatments, AC units and more. The bedroom windows face south and the living room north. You will note the custom closets including a 11 ft wide closet in the master bedroom. There are six closets total, all custom built. The owner has installed high end lighting, dimmers and ceiling fans in most rooms. AC units are installed in both bedrooms. The windowed kitchen is separate with a dishwasher, over the range microwave, all stainless steel appliances, excellent storage and counter space. The bathroom has a full tub, a window and pre war character. Broker commission paid by owner. Co-op application fees are paid by the tenant. This boutique coop has an elevator and #3G is 2 flights up from the lobby. PETS are allowed case by case with owner and coop approval. 800 sq ft approximately.