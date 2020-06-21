All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

170 East 94th Street

170 East 94th Street · (201) 253-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 East 94th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-G · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
lobby
A video walk thru is available. Renovated two bedroom available immediately upon board approval. This home is located in a Carnegie Hill pre war co-op on East 94th Street with Laundry, elevator, a common courtyard, and storage. The owner meticulously renovated this co-op and made it their own. The rental comes with custom window treatments, AC units and more. The bedroom windows face south and the living room north. You will note the custom closets including a 11 ft wide closet in the master bedroom. There are six closets total, all custom built. The owner has installed high end lighting, dimmers and ceiling fans in most rooms. AC units are installed in both bedrooms. The windowed kitchen is separate with a dishwasher, over the range microwave, all stainless steel appliances, excellent storage and counter space. The bathroom has a full tub, a window and pre war character. Broker commission paid by owner. Co-op application fees are paid by the tenant. This boutique coop has an elevator and #3G is 2 flights up from the lobby. PETS are allowed case by case with owner and coop approval. 800 sq ft approximately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 East 94th Street have any available units?
170 East 94th Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 East 94th Street have?
Some of 170 East 94th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 East 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 East 94th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 East 94th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 East 94th Street is pet friendly.
Does 170 East 94th Street offer parking?
No, 170 East 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 East 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 East 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 East 94th Street have a pool?
No, 170 East 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 East 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 170 East 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 East 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 East 94th Street has units with dishwashers.
