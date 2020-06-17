All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

170 East 77th Street

170 East 77th Street · (917) 224-2254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-E · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
lobby
Gracious bright home. Renovated windowed kitchen with custom cabinets, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, dishwasher, Washer/Dryer and granite counter-tops. The kitchen is just off a large dining area with walk-in closets, south facing sunken living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and beamed ceilings. Washer & Dryer are in the unit.The bedroom is very large with ample closet space and with exposures facing south and east. The windowed marble bathroom is in pristine condition with new hardware. The Diamond House is a full-service luxury condominium with white-glove amenities that include a gorgeous renovated lobby, full-time doorman, concierge, live-in super, newly renovated gym and stunning rooftop deck. Located in the heart of the Upper East side and close to all transportation including the 6 & Q train as Sorry No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 East 77th Street have any available units?
170 East 77th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 East 77th Street have?
Some of 170 East 77th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 170 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 170 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 170 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 East 77th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 170 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 170 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 East 77th Street has units with dishwashers.
