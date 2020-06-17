170 East 77th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge doorman gym lobby

Gracious bright home. Renovated windowed kitchen with custom cabinets, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, dishwasher, Washer/Dryer and granite counter-tops. The kitchen is just off a large dining area with walk-in closets, south facing sunken living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and beamed ceilings. Washer & Dryer are in the unit.The bedroom is very large with ample closet space and with exposures facing south and east. The windowed marble bathroom is in pristine condition with new hardware. The Diamond House is a full-service luxury condominium with white-glove amenities that include a gorgeous renovated lobby, full-time doorman, concierge, live-in super, newly renovated gym and stunning rooftop deck. Located in the heart of the Upper East side and close to all transportation including the 6 & Q train as Sorry No pets allowed.