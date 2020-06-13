All apartments in New York
17 Downing Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

17 Downing Street

17 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 Downing Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Apartment 5A at 17 Downing is a rare find. Bathed in light throughout, the apartment has a huge skylight, two large windows, and incredible views of open sky, townhouse gardens, and iconic Village rooftops. Features include hardwood floors, exposed brick, a decorative fireplace, two large closets. All this in a practical, livable layout with a fully separated kitchen.Downing Street is ultra-quiet and only two blocks long, connecting Sixth Avenue to Seventh Avenue South so all of the Village, West Village, and SoHo is right at your fingertips. Please note there is a 15% broker fee, and 17 Downing does not allow pets.You'll have easy access to subways just a 3 minute walk to both the 1 train at Houston AND West 4th Street Station (A,C,E,B,D,F,M trains).These usually go fast, email today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Downing Street have any available units?
17 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 17 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 Downing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 17 Downing Street offer parking?
No, 17 Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 17 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 17 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 17 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Downing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Downing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
