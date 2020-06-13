17 Downing Street

Amenities

Apartment 5A at 17 Downing is a rare find. Bathed in light throughout, the apartment has a huge skylight, two large windows, and incredible views of open sky, townhouse gardens, and iconic Village rooftops. Features include hardwood floors, exposed brick, a decorative fireplace, two large closets. All this in a practical, livable layout with a fully separated kitchen.Downing Street is ultra-quiet and only two blocks long, connecting Sixth Avenue to Seventh Avenue South so all of the Village, West Village, and SoHo is right at your fingertips. Please note there is a 15% broker fee, and 17 Downing does not allow pets.You'll have easy access to subways just a 3 minute walk to both the 1 train at Houston AND West 4th Street Station (A,C,E,B,D,F,M trains).These usually go fast, email today!