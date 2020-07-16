All apartments in New York
163 Saint Nicholas Avenue

163 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (646) 734-0764
Location

163 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-D · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
This is a renovated 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom, 963sf condominium in the heart of South Harlem. The apartment has a sunny eastern exposure with a Juliet Balcony in the living room. The kitchen features maple cabinets and limestone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. There are 2 marble bathrooms, great closet space, oak floors and fantastic light.

The Rosa Parks Condominium is a gem in the heart of Harlem's "Condo Canyon". The building features 24 hour doorman, gym, laundry room, bike storage, roof terrace and courtyard. Starbucks, Rite Aid, Chase Bank and a 3-level supermarket are literally right around the corner. The 2/3 and B/C subway lines, and 5 bus lines are within a 2 block radius.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
163 Saint Nicholas Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
163 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue offers parking.
Does 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
