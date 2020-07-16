163 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

This is a renovated 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom, 963sf condominium in the heart of South Harlem. The apartment has a sunny eastern exposure with a Juliet Balcony in the living room. The kitchen features maple cabinets and limestone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. There are 2 marble bathrooms, great closet space, oak floors and fantastic light.



The Rosa Parks Condominium is a gem in the heart of Harlem's "Condo Canyon". The building features 24 hour doorman, gym, laundry room, bike storage, roof terrace and courtyard. Starbucks, Rite Aid, Chase Bank and a 3-level supermarket are literally right around the corner. The 2/3 and B/C subway lines, and 5 bus lines are within a 2 block radius.