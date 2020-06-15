161 Ludlow St

Amenities
161 Ludlow Street, Apartment 6 - between Houston and Stanton Street
NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT - SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM - PRIME LES LOCATION!
*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*
Listing Details:
- Newly Renovated Apartment
- 3 Full or Queen Size Bedrooms with Closet Space
- Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout
- Renovated Kitchen Appliances Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
- Renovated Marble Tiled Bathroom with Sink Vanity and Bathtub
- Hardwood Floors
- Recessed Lighting
- Exposed Brick
Building Details:
- Local Super
- Pay Rent Online!
- Well Maintained Walk-Up Building
- Responsive Management
- Voice Intercom System
Neighborhood Features:
-Some of the best Restaurant, Bars and Art Galleries in NYC (Katz Deli, Russ and Daughters, Essex Market)
-Equinox Fitness Center around the corner
-Famous Essex Crossing 3 blocks away
-Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15
Please Note:
- Advertised price is the net effective rent with 6 weeks free on a 1 year lease term for an immediate move in only. Gross Rent = $4,395.00