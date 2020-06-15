All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

161 Ludlow St

161 Ludlow Street · (516) 225-7739
Location

161 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,887

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
e-payments
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
e-payments
161 Ludlow Street, Apartment 6 - between Houston and Stanton Street

NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT - SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM - PRIME LES LOCATION!

*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*

Listing Details:
- Newly Renovated Apartment
- 3 Full or Queen Size Bedrooms with Closet Space
- Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout
- Renovated Kitchen Appliances Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
- Renovated Marble Tiled Bathroom with Sink Vanity and Bathtub
- Hardwood Floors
- Recessed Lighting
- Exposed Brick

Building Details:
- Local Super
- Pay Rent Online!
- Well Maintained Walk-Up Building
- Responsive Management
- Voice Intercom System

Neighborhood Features:
-Some of the best Restaurant, Bars and Art Galleries in NYC (Katz Deli, Russ and Daughters, Essex Market)
-Equinox Fitness Center around the corner
-Famous Essex Crossing 3 blocks away
-Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15

Please Note:
- Advertised price is the net effective rent with 6 weeks free on a 1 year lease term for an immediate move in only. Gross Rent = $4,395.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Ludlow St have any available units?
161 Ludlow St has a unit available for $3,887 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Ludlow St have?
Some of 161 Ludlow St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Ludlow St currently offering any rent specials?
161 Ludlow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Ludlow St pet-friendly?
No, 161 Ludlow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 161 Ludlow St offer parking?
No, 161 Ludlow St does not offer parking.
Does 161 Ludlow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Ludlow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Ludlow St have a pool?
No, 161 Ludlow St does not have a pool.
Does 161 Ludlow St have accessible units?
No, 161 Ludlow St does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Ludlow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Ludlow St has units with dishwashers.
