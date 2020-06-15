161 Ludlow St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym e-payments

161 Ludlow Street, Apartment 6 - between Houston and Stanton Street



NO FEE - NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT - SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM - PRIME LES LOCATION!



*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*



Listing Details:

- Newly Renovated Apartment

- 3 Full or Queen Size Bedrooms with Closet Space

- Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout

- Renovated Kitchen Appliances Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!

- Renovated Marble Tiled Bathroom with Sink Vanity and Bathtub

- Hardwood Floors

- Recessed Lighting

- Exposed Brick



Building Details:

- Local Super

- Pay Rent Online!

- Well Maintained Walk-Up Building

- Responsive Management

- Voice Intercom System



Neighborhood Features:

-Some of the best Restaurant, Bars and Art Galleries in NYC (Katz Deli, Russ and Daughters, Essex Market)

-Equinox Fitness Center around the corner

-Famous Essex Crossing 3 blocks away

-Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15



Please Note:

- Advertised price is the net effective rent with 6 weeks free on a 1 year lease term for an immediate move in only. Gross Rent = $4,395.00