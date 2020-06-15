All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 PM

16 West 19th Street

16 West 19th Street · (786) 222-3000
Location

16 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Flatiron District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
sauna
Prime downtown condominium rental offering at the Jade Condominium! Located on the sixth floor of the building, this charming studio faces north over 19th Street, with the best exposure in the building. Enter into unit 6A to be greeted by soaring, 11' ceilings and three oversized light-filled windows. Designed by the famous Jade Jagger, the studio features a centrally located "pod," with an upgraded kitchen, recently renovated bathroom, and a walk-in closet with custom built-in shelves. High-end appliances include a Subzero refrigerator, a brand-new Fisher Paykel dishwasher, a brand-new Bosch washer and dryer, and a Miele convection oven. The master bathroom boasts a rainfall shower and all new custom tiling and lighting. This home also features an updated central AC system.

The Jade Condominium is a full service boutique conversion building in prime Flatiron between 5th and 6th Avenues. The array of amenities at the Jade include a full time doorman/concierge, sundeck with wraparound city views, top floor fitness center including sauna and gym, and penthouse lounge. Prime location between Union Square, Madison Square, and a short distance to countless transportation options make this a dream home.

The Rental is for a minimum 6 month lease which can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 West 19th Street have any available units?
16 West 19th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 West 19th Street have?
Some of 16 West 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 16 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 16 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 16 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 West 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 16 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 16 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 West 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
