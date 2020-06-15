16 West 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym sauna

Prime downtown condominium rental offering at the Jade Condominium! Located on the sixth floor of the building, this charming studio faces north over 19th Street, with the best exposure in the building. Enter into unit 6A to be greeted by soaring, 11' ceilings and three oversized light-filled windows. Designed by the famous Jade Jagger, the studio features a centrally located "pod," with an upgraded kitchen, recently renovated bathroom, and a walk-in closet with custom built-in shelves. High-end appliances include a Subzero refrigerator, a brand-new Fisher Paykel dishwasher, a brand-new Bosch washer and dryer, and a Miele convection oven. The master bathroom boasts a rainfall shower and all new custom tiling and lighting. This home also features an updated central AC system.



The Jade Condominium is a full service boutique conversion building in prime Flatiron between 5th and 6th Avenues. The array of amenities at the Jade include a full time doorman/concierge, sundeck with wraparound city views, top floor fitness center including sauna and gym, and penthouse lounge. Prime location between Union Square, Madison Square, and a short distance to countless transportation options make this a dream home.



The Rental is for a minimum 6 month lease which can be rented furnished or unfurnished.