Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

154 West 76th Street

154 West 76th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/imNNQVViNU2-6zjsQ8BA4w

Furnished Studio (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes a private bathroom, heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Generously-sized by New York standards this is a bedroom for keeps. Get cozy amongst the provided luxe linens and ambient lighting, write the next American novel at your desk, or indulge in some peace and quiet in the middle of the best city in the world.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 15, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

June 30, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $3200.00/month
June 30, 2020 - Aug. 14, 2020: $2550.00/month

#227: Upper West Side Studio (Queen)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 West 76th Street have any available units?
154 West 76th Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 West 76th Street have?
Some of 154 West 76th Street's amenities include air conditioning, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 West 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 West 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 West 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 West 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 154 West 76th Street offer parking?
No, 154 West 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 154 West 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 West 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 West 76th Street have a pool?
No, 154 West 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 West 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 154 West 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 West 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 West 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
