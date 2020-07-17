154 Waverly Place

Amenities

This magnificent West Village Townhouse with Lush English Garden, is an exceptionally impressive 22.5' wide Greek revival single family townhouse located in the heart of the Village.



Tucked away on a sought after quiet tree-lined townhouse block yet close to all and only one block from Washington Square Park, this home enjoys perfect placement for quiet enjoyment as well as partaking of all the charms, dining, shopping, culture and convenience of the iconic West Village.



Boasting an extraordinarily grand scale throughout complimented by oversized windows, high ceilings and nearly 6,000 s/f of interior space and 2,000 s/f of exterior space, this home offers a rare opportunity indeed. The superb finish seamlessly pairs original detail with modern elegance providing gorgeous entertaining and private family living, with every detail impeccably attended to.



The beautifully landscaped and expansive lush English Garden is like a secret oasis and is a true delight. A large terrace overlooking the Garden provides additional outdoor entertaining or quiet enjoyment.



This home also includes a separate 2 room guest suite complete with kitchen and full bath on the garden level. Accessible from within the house or by an exterior private entrance this suite is an added bonus for guests, staff, children's playroom, office or simply as additional family room.



Finely wrought and stylishly rendered with room for all.

Truly a rare opportunity.