New York, NY
154 Waverly Place
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

154 Waverly Place

154 Waverly Place · (212) 913-9058
Location

154 Waverly Place, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$40,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
guest suite
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
guest suite
This magnificent West Village Townhouse with Lush English Garden, is an exceptionally impressive 22.5' wide Greek revival single family townhouse located in the heart of the Village.

Tucked away on a sought after quiet tree-lined townhouse block yet close to all and only one block from Washington Square Park, this home enjoys perfect placement for quiet enjoyment as well as partaking of all the charms, dining, shopping, culture and convenience of the iconic West Village.

Boasting an extraordinarily grand scale throughout complimented by oversized windows, high ceilings and nearly 6,000 s/f of interior space and 2,000 s/f of exterior space, this home offers a rare opportunity indeed. The superb finish seamlessly pairs original detail with modern elegance providing gorgeous entertaining and private family living, with every detail impeccably attended to.

The beautifully landscaped and expansive lush English Garden is like a secret oasis and is a true delight. A large terrace overlooking the Garden provides additional outdoor entertaining or quiet enjoyment.

This home also includes a separate 2 room guest suite complete with kitchen and full bath on the garden level. Accessible from within the house or by an exterior private entrance this suite is an added bonus for guests, staff, children's playroom, office or simply as additional family room.

Finely wrought and stylishly rendered with room for all.
Truly a rare opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Waverly Place have any available units?
154 Waverly Place has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 154 Waverly Place currently offering any rent specials?
154 Waverly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Waverly Place pet-friendly?
No, 154 Waverly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 154 Waverly Place offer parking?
No, 154 Waverly Place does not offer parking.
Does 154 Waverly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Waverly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Waverly Place have a pool?
No, 154 Waverly Place does not have a pool.
Does 154 Waverly Place have accessible units?
No, 154 Waverly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Waverly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Waverly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Waverly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Waverly Place does not have units with air conditioning.
