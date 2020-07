Amenities

Way Under Market Value ***Video is available **Over 800sf beautiful King/Queen side true two bedroom very bright , modern open kitchen , updated stainless steel appliances, spacious living room , each bedrooms has windows and closets , sparkling hardwood floors, tall ceilings , large full bathroom.Great Location ! 110th st and Just Off Lexington Avenue.Right by the 6 TrainOnly 5min away from Central Park, half a block away from laundromat and Supermarket.