Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This one of a kind Parlor floor studio is a must see. Recently gut renovated this apartment features 12ft ceilings, with a huge bay window, two storage lofts, double closet, linen closet, and an oversized cheeks kitchen. Close to everything the Upper West Side has to offer. Pets case ny case.



