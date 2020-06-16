152 7th Ave

Amenities

*In the Heart of Chelsea*



152 7th Avenue is a well maintained walk up building just off the corner of 19th Street and 7th Avenue. Close by is the 18th Street 1 & 2 Subway as well as the 14th Street A, C, E station



The apartment features 2 Queen sized bedrooms with multiple windows and respective closets in each. Next the Living room is large enough to accommodate a 3 - 4 person couch, entertainment center, small dining table as well as a bar cart/ storage furniture. The Kitchen features dark wood cabinets with Stainless Steel appliances including a dishwasher. Lastly the bathroom has a tiled floor with a lit mirror vanity and a shower stall instead of a bathtub



The Neighborhood is amazing, Trader Joes is only a few blocks away located on 23rd and 6th. The shopping on 6th avenue is extremely convenient, The Container Store and Bed Bath and Beyond are only a block away from the building. For those who are foodies the Chelsea Market is not too far away either and there are endless restaurant options to choose from



Please note pictures are representative of the F line in the building