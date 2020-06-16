All apartments in New York
152 7th Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 AM

152 7th Ave

152 7th Avenue · (908) 442-3268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$4,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*In the Heart of Chelsea*

152 7th Avenue is a well maintained walk up building just off the corner of 19th Street and 7th Avenue. Close by is the 18th Street 1 & 2 Subway as well as the 14th Street A, C, E station

The apartment features 2 Queen sized bedrooms with multiple windows and respective closets in each. Next the Living room is large enough to accommodate a 3 - 4 person couch, entertainment center, small dining table as well as a bar cart/ storage furniture. The Kitchen features dark wood cabinets with Stainless Steel appliances including a dishwasher. Lastly the bathroom has a tiled floor with a lit mirror vanity and a shower stall instead of a bathtub

The Neighborhood is amazing, Trader Joes is only a few blocks away located on 23rd and 6th. The shopping on 6th avenue is extremely convenient, The Container Store and Bed Bath and Beyond are only a block away from the building. For those who are foodies the Chelsea Market is not too far away either and there are endless restaurant options to choose from

Please note pictures are representative of the F line in the building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 7th Ave have any available units?
152 7th Ave has a unit available for $4,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 152 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
152 7th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 152 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 152 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 152 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 152 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 152 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 152 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 152 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 152 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 7th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 7th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
