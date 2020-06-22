All apartments in New York
Find more places like 152-156 East 84th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
152-156 East 84th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

152-156 East 84th Street

152 E 84th St · (347) 733-8652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

152 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Amazing neighborhood, tree lined streets in Carnegie HillElevator building with live in super, pet friendly, building includes laundry on your floor. Fun restaurants close by, walking distance from Mount Sinai and Lenox Hill Hospital.Beautiful city views, stainless steel appliances, renovated bathroom, hardwood floors, dishwasher,open kitchen and plenty of closet space.To schedule a viewing please text or call Amy K. at 917-244-6135.Please don't hesitate to contact me for more information. I am more than happy to assist you in your search. Thank you. caliber1573334

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152-156 East 84th Street have any available units?
152-156 East 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 152-156 East 84th Street have?
Some of 152-156 East 84th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152-156 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
152-156 East 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152-156 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 152-156 East 84th Street is pet friendly.
Does 152-156 East 84th Street offer parking?
No, 152-156 East 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 152-156 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152-156 East 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152-156 East 84th Street have a pool?
No, 152-156 East 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 152-156 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 152-156 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 152-156 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152-156 East 84th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 152-156 East 84th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity