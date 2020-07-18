All apartments in New York
1510 York Avenue

1510 York Avenue · (917) 515-4886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1510 York Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$3,667

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Bright Three Bedroom Apartment Available Now + No Fee!

Contact us to:
1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Apartment 5A is a beautiful 3 bedroom apartment boasting with natural light and with original hardwood floors. The unit features:

-Strip eat-in kitchen
-Entry foyer perfect for office or dining room
-Large living room
-Three large bedrooms
-Ample closets throughout including a linen closet off the bathroom entrance

Building Features:

-Elevator
-Laundry Room

1510 York Ave is ideally situated in the Upper East Side on York Ave and 80th Street. This beautiful elevator building is only minutes away from the N, Q, R, and 6 subway lines. Enjoy the convenience to all of your shopping and wellness needs, including D'Agostino Supermarkets right across the street and Duane Reade right next door! Enjoy everything UES has to offer from some of the most iconic bars and restaurants, artisanal shops, and nightlife. This building also offers a communal laundry room for residents' convenience. Pets are welcome!

*We accept all forms of legal income.
*Advertised rent is 1 month free on a 12 month lease

Equal Housing Opportunity!

,3-bedroom apartment with separate, renovated kitchen in an elevator building with laundry and live-in super. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 York Avenue have any available units?
1510 York Avenue has a unit available for $3,667 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 York Avenue have?
Some of 1510 York Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1510 York Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 York Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 York Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1510 York Avenue offer parking?
No, 1510 York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1510 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 York Avenue have a pool?
No, 1510 York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1510 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1510 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
