1510 York Avenue

Bright Three Bedroom Apartment Available Now + No Fee!



Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Apartment 5A is a beautiful 3 bedroom apartment boasting with natural light and with original hardwood floors. The unit features:



-Strip eat-in kitchen

-Entry foyer perfect for office or dining room

-Large living room

-Three large bedrooms

-Ample closets throughout including a linen closet off the bathroom entrance



Building Features:



-Elevator

-Laundry Room



1510 York Ave is ideally situated in the Upper East Side on York Ave and 80th Street. This beautiful elevator building is only minutes away from the N, Q, R, and 6 subway lines. Enjoy the convenience to all of your shopping and wellness needs, including D'Agostino Supermarkets right across the street and Duane Reade right next door! Enjoy everything UES has to offer from some of the most iconic bars and restaurants, artisanal shops, and nightlife. This building also offers a communal laundry room for residents' convenience. Pets are welcome!



*We accept all forms of legal income.

*Advertised rent is 1 month free on a 12 month lease



Equal Housing Opportunity!



,3-bedroom apartment with separate, renovated kitchen in an elevator building with laundry and live-in super. Pets welcome.