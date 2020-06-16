150 West 77th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning elevator doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator

Welcome home to this one of a kind renovated Brownstone Triplex three bedroom with private elevator!This approximately 2,474 square feet three bedroom, three full- and one half bathroom with extra library/ home office penthouse triplex features two large south facing terraces, high-end finishes and appliances throughout, a private keyed elevator, central A/C and in-unit laundry.On the 4th floor the oversized north facing living room offers large space for entertaining and comes with a gas working fireplace. On the south side of the 4th floor, the high-end kitchen with large dining area and big south facing terrace with stunning city views round this floor up as the perfect living/ entertainment area.The 3rd floor brings full privacy with the large master suite with walk-in closet and beautifully renovated en-suite master bathroom. The 2nd large bedroom on this floor faces south and come with a beautiful terrace and great closet space.On the 5th floor you will find the 3rd bedroom and en-suite bathroom as well as the south facing library/ home office with great light and views.150 West 77th is a beautifully renovated and modernized Brownstone Townhouse with a private keyed elevator, virtual doorman, located on the absolute prime Upper West Side on west 77th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenue.