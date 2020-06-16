All apartments in New York
Find more places like 150 West 77th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
150 West 77th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

150 West 77th Street

150 West 77th Street · (212) 317-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

150 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Welcome home to this one of a kind renovated Brownstone Triplex three bedroom with private elevator!This approximately 2,474 square feet three bedroom, three full- and one half bathroom with extra library/ home office penthouse triplex features two large south facing terraces, high-end finishes and appliances throughout, a private keyed elevator, central A/C and in-unit laundry.On the 4th floor the oversized north facing living room offers large space for entertaining and comes with a gas working fireplace. On the south side of the 4th floor, the high-end kitchen with large dining area and big south facing terrace with stunning city views round this floor up as the perfect living/ entertainment area.The 3rd floor brings full privacy with the large master suite with walk-in closet and beautifully renovated en-suite master bathroom. The 2nd large bedroom on this floor faces south and come with a beautiful terrace and great closet space.On the 5th floor you will find the 3rd bedroom and en-suite bathroom as well as the south facing library/ home office with great light and views.150 West 77th is a beautifully renovated and modernized Brownstone Townhouse with a private keyed elevator, virtual doorman, located on the absolute prime Upper West Side on west 77th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 West 77th Street have any available units?
150 West 77th Street has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 West 77th Street have?
Some of 150 West 77th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 West 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 West 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 West 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 West 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 West 77th Street offer parking?
No, 150 West 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 150 West 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 West 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 West 77th Street have a pool?
No, 150 West 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 West 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 150 West 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 West 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 West 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 150 West 77th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity