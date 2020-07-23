150 W 16th St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

This renovated elevator studio is situated on a charming tree-lined street in a well maintained post war building, this apartment has a large sun filled living area that faces south, a renovated kitchen with full sized stainless steel appliances, dishwasher & microwave there is a marble bathroom, & plenty of closet space. close to all!

