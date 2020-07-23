All apartments in New York
150 W 16th St

150 West 16th Street · (646) 249-6297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2562 · Avail. now

$2,562

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
NO FEE Studio in Chelsea/West Village - Property Id: 322814

This renovated elevator studio is situated on a charming tree-lined street in a well maintained post war building, this apartment has a large sun filled living area that faces south, a renovated kitchen with full sized stainless steel appliances, dishwasher & microwave there is a marble bathroom, & plenty of closet space. close to all!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/150-w-16th-st-new-york-ny/322814
Property Id 322814

(RLNE5969827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 W 16th St have any available units?
150 W 16th St has a unit available for $2,562 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 W 16th St have?
Some of 150 W 16th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 W 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
150 W 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 W 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 W 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 150 W 16th St offer parking?
No, 150 W 16th St does not offer parking.
Does 150 W 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 W 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 W 16th St have a pool?
No, 150 W 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 150 W 16th St have accessible units?
No, 150 W 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 150 W 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 W 16th St has units with dishwashers.
