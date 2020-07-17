15 William Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse concierge dog park doorman gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room sauna valet service yoga

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom coveted A-line residence features fantastic views of New York Harbor and has an abundance of light. Expansive 8'2" double-glazed windows offer gorgeous cityscape corner exposures. A generous entry gallery foyer leads to a spacious living /dining room with a wraparound wall of windows facing south and west. The chic open chef's kitchen has custom designed white lacquer and stainless steel cabinetry, a Caeserstone counter and backsplash, and a Blanco stainless steel sink with satin nickel faucets. The high-end appliances include a fully-integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, Miele dishwasher, and a Miele gas cooktop and convection oven. The substantial custom kitchen island is the perfect breakfast bar and features a Miele 60-bottle wine fridge. There's also integrated stainless steel hoods, dimmable cabinet lighting, and a garbage disposal.



The large master bedroom suite offers views to the north and ample double closets. The en-suite master bathroom is something to behold, with an oversized deep soaking tub, custom crafted Corian mirrored vanity, a double medicine cabinet with integrated lighting, and a separate rain shower and Toto Carolina water closet. The second bedroom also features an en-suite windowed bathroom with a second door opening to the foyer, oversized windows, and large efficiently designed closets. There are 9.8? ceilings in this contemporary home that has warm Burmese Teak flooring throughout. Additional features include an in-unit washer/dryer and a multi-zone climate control system providing heat and AC all year round.



Unparalleled building amenities include a resident's penthouse lounge with wraparound landscaped terrace, private children's playground, professional screening room, covered dog run, on-site valet parking and Abigail Michael's concierge services. Nearly 18,000 square feet of space is devoted to fitness and exercise including a natural-light filled fitness center with state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment, indoor 50-foot heated salt water lap pool, outdoor hot tub, sauna and steam rooms, outdoor half-court basketball, indoor squash court and yoga studio.



15 William Street is a luxury high-rise surrounded by major shopping destinations, and top dining options convenient to multiple subway lines 2,3,4,5,6,R J, Z , bus routes, PATH, Citi Bike stations and NY Water Taxi.



Please copy this URL to view the 3D tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bFWPs9E13w1