Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

15 William Street

15 William St · (646) 342-0698
Location

15 William St, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21A · Avail. now

$6,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
valet service
yoga
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom coveted A-line residence features fantastic views of New York Harbor and has an abundance of light. Expansive 8'2" double-glazed windows offer gorgeous cityscape corner exposures. A generous entry gallery foyer leads to a spacious living /dining room with a wraparound wall of windows facing south and west. The chic open chef's kitchen has custom designed white lacquer and stainless steel cabinetry, a Caeserstone counter and backsplash, and a Blanco stainless steel sink with satin nickel faucets. The high-end appliances include a fully-integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, Miele dishwasher, and a Miele gas cooktop and convection oven. The substantial custom kitchen island is the perfect breakfast bar and features a Miele 60-bottle wine fridge. There's also integrated stainless steel hoods, dimmable cabinet lighting, and a garbage disposal.

The large master bedroom suite offers views to the north and ample double closets. The en-suite master bathroom is something to behold, with an oversized deep soaking tub, custom crafted Corian mirrored vanity, a double medicine cabinet with integrated lighting, and a separate rain shower and Toto Carolina water closet. The second bedroom also features an en-suite windowed bathroom with a second door opening to the foyer, oversized windows, and large efficiently designed closets. There are 9.8? ceilings in this contemporary home that has warm Burmese Teak flooring throughout. Additional features include an in-unit washer/dryer and a multi-zone climate control system providing heat and AC all year round.

Unparalleled building amenities include a resident's penthouse lounge with wraparound landscaped terrace, private children's playground, professional screening room, covered dog run, on-site valet parking and Abigail Michael's concierge services. Nearly 18,000 square feet of space is devoted to fitness and exercise including a natural-light filled fitness center with state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment, indoor 50-foot heated salt water lap pool, outdoor hot tub, sauna and steam rooms, outdoor half-court basketball, indoor squash court and yoga studio.

15 William Street is a luxury high-rise surrounded by major shopping destinations, and top dining options convenient to multiple subway lines 2,3,4,5,6,R J, Z , bus routes, PATH, Citi Bike stations and NY Water Taxi.

Please copy this URL to view the 3D tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bFWPs9E13w1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 William Street have any available units?
15 William Street has a unit available for $6,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 William Street have?
Some of 15 William Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 William Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 William Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 William Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 William Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 William Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 William Street offers parking.
Does 15 William Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 William Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 William Street have a pool?
Yes, 15 William Street has a pool.
Does 15 William Street have accessible units?
No, 15 William Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 William Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 William Street has units with dishwashers.
