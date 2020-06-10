15 West 116th Street

Amenities

NO FEE!Below Market ! HEAT, HOT WATER AND GAS INCLUDED PART OF A MIDDLE INCOME HOUSING PROGRAM ( See below for income requirements and max household income) Spacious and Fully renovated 2 BR apartment. This contemporary renovation features a brand new kitchen and bathroom, which complements the rest of this spacious two bedroom apartment that has some great features such as lots of windows, closets, and hardwood floors throughout. The separate kitchen features new cabinetry, countertops and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is outfitted with all new fixtures, vanity and and an elegant touch. There is a sleeve for an air conditioner in the LR and reach BR for through the wall air conditioning( Bring your own) The building has a live in super, elevator, laundry and landscaped backyard. This prime Central Harlem location is close to all forms of transportation and right off of Fifth avenue. * Please note that this residence is part of a middle income housing program There are income and occupancy requirements that must be met. 1) Income requirement- combined income for the household of no less than $100k and no more than $220k 2) Allow 2-4 weeks for approval once all paperwork is submitted. 3) 2 BEDROOMS MUST HAVE AT LEAST TWO OCCUPANTS w/ all documentation available ( taxes, bank statements, employment letter, etc)4) GOOD CREDIT Contact us today to schedule an appointment for this brand new 2 BR. WHEN SCHEDULING AN APPOINTMENT1) Include number of occupants( roommates, spouse, etc.) 2) that you understand and qualify with regards to the income requirements. PHOTOS ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT W/ SAME RENOVATION! ASHE54591