15 West 116th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

15 West 116th Street

15 West 116th Street · (917) 971-0045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 West 116th Street, New York, NY 10035
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
NO FEE!Below Market ! HEAT, HOT WATER AND GAS INCLUDED PART OF A MIDDLE INCOME HOUSING PROGRAM ( See below for income requirements and max household income) Spacious and Fully renovated 2 BR apartment. This contemporary renovation features a brand new kitchen and bathroom, which complements the rest of this spacious two bedroom apartment that has some great features such as lots of windows, closets, and hardwood floors throughout. The separate kitchen features new cabinetry, countertops and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is outfitted with all new fixtures, vanity and and an elegant touch. There is a sleeve for an air conditioner in the LR and reach BR for through the wall air conditioning( Bring your own) The building has a live in super, elevator, laundry and landscaped backyard. This prime Central Harlem location is close to all forms of transportation and right off of Fifth avenue. * Please note that this residence is part of a middle income housing program There are income and occupancy requirements that must be met. 1) Income requirement- combined income for the household of no less than $100k and no more than $220k 2) Allow 2-4 weeks for approval once all paperwork is submitted. 3) 2 BEDROOMS MUST HAVE AT LEAST TWO OCCUPANTS w/ all documentation available ( taxes, bank statements, employment letter, etc)4) GOOD CREDIT Contact us today to schedule an appointment for this brand new 2 BR. WHEN SCHEDULING AN APPOINTMENT1) Include number of occupants( roommates, spouse, etc.) 2) that you understand and qualify with regards to the income requirements. PHOTOS ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT W/ SAME RENOVATION! ASHE54591

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 West 116th Street have any available units?
15 West 116th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 West 116th Street have?
Some of 15 West 116th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 West 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 West 116th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 West 116th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 West 116th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 West 116th Street offer parking?
No, 15 West 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 West 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 West 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 West 116th Street have a pool?
No, 15 West 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 West 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 15 West 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 West 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 West 116th Street has units with dishwashers.
