Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

15 West 107th Street

15 West 107th Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 West 107th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
3D VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request.

All bedrooms are Queen sized and have windows and closets. BRAND NEW!!! LESS than a BLOCK away from CENTRAL PARK.

The unit features:
Washer/Dryer in unit
Gas Stove
Stainless Steel Appliances
Cable TV/Internet Hookup
Refrigerator
Flat Screen Television in unit
Video Access Control

We have access to all available apartments in the building and also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and neighborhood

High ceilings, crown molding and beautiful exposed brick walls. The bedrooms are on opposite ends of the apartment and offer lots of privacy! Updated Marble bathroom. Prime location and amazing block!!

The building has classic NYC Upper West Side charm and has magnificent views of the tree line street! Location! Location! Location! Upper West Side has it all nightlife, art, shopping, and Central Park! This is a great place to live and enjoy NYC lifestyle. Convenient to the subway and rent price is net effective after free months the lease, also close to all neighborhood services, such as the dry cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy. Also just blocks away from the Central Park and the best Museums.

Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

