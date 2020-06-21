All apartments in New York
15 East 26th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

15 East 26th Street

15 East 26th Street · (917) 578-9551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 East 26th Street, New York, NY 10010
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18-C · Avail. now

$8,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
lobby
Residence 18C at 15 Madison Square North is an impeccably designed and finely appointed convertible three bedroom home 18 stories high above Madison Square Park.

The gracious foyer entryway is a prelude to the expansive loft-like living space, with soaring 12 foot beamed ceilings throughout and gleaming walnut hardwood floors. 18C features an open chef's kitchen complete with a wine refrigerator, Viking range, Sub-Zero fridge, and Miele dishwasher.

Light streams in through massive windows and floods the entire apartment with a stunning glow throughout the day. The expansive master bedroom features a massive custom walk-in closet, and a luxe en-suite master bathroom with Waterworks fixtures, a soaking tub, a separate glass enclosed shower and double vanities.

Across from the large second bedroom is another marble bath, and a vented washer dryer. Residence 18C also offers a large home office with closet that can easily be used as a third bedroom, nursery, or large home office.

Fifteen Madison Square North is the premier full service condominium located in one of the most coveted areas of Manhattan on the north side of Madison Square Park. Leaving nothing to be desired the building features a 24 hour attended lobby, a concierge, stunning roof deck with breathtaking views, a fitness center, a children's playroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 East 26th Street have any available units?
15 East 26th Street has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 East 26th Street have?
Some of 15 East 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 East 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 East 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 East 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 East 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 East 26th Street offer parking?
No, 15 East 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 East 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 East 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 East 26th Street have a pool?
No, 15 East 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 East 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 15 East 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 East 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 East 26th Street has units with dishwashers.
