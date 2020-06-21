15 Central Park West 11D

Amenities

Graciously proportioned D line in the House at 15 Central Park West, with unobstructed tree-line views of Central Park. Features include: Over 50' Frontage on Central Park, Approx. 4,565 SF, 3 Exposures - East, North, and West, Living Room, Master Bedroom, and Library on Central Park, Four Bedrooms, Master Suite with two en suite Bathrooms, Dressing area, and two walk-in closets, 3 additional Bedrooms en suite, Powder Room, Formal Dining Room, Entry Foyer, Laundry Room, Eat-in Chef’s Kitchen with Large Pantry, Family Room, and High Ceilings.Inspired by the great apartment houses of the 1920s, Fifteen Central Park West offers residents a distinguished level of service, security, and privacy. Residents have access to luxury amenities including: 24/7 Doorman & Concierge, A full staff to meet the living standards and comfort level of every resident, Restaurant with in-home private dining service, 14,000 SF fitness center with 75-foot sky-lit lap pool, Motor Court, Business Center, Private Screening Room, Game Room, and Outdoor Terrace.Offered furnished. Available immediately. Sorry, but 15 CPW does not permit pets for renters.