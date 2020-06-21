15 Central Park West 11D

All apartments in New York
Location

15 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$75,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
doorman
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
media room
Graciously proportioned D line in the House at 15 Central Park West, with unobstructed tree-line views of Central Park. Features include: Over 50' Frontage on Central Park, Approx. 4,565 SF, 3 Exposures - East, North, and West, Living Room, Master Bedroom, and Library on Central Park, Four Bedrooms, Master Suite with two en suite Bathrooms, Dressing area, and two walk-in closets, 3 additional Bedrooms en suite, Powder Room, Formal Dining Room, Entry Foyer, Laundry Room, Eat-in Chef’s Kitchen with Large Pantry, Family Room, and High Ceilings.Inspired by the great apartment houses of the 1920s, Fifteen Central Park West offers residents a distinguished level of service, security, and privacy. Residents have access to luxury amenities including: 24/7 Doorman & Concierge, A full staff to meet the living standards and comfort level of every resident, Restaurant with in-home private dining service, 14,000 SF fitness center with 75-foot sky-lit lap pool, Motor Court, Business Center, Private Screening Room, Game Room, and Outdoor Terrace.Offered furnished. Available immediately. Sorry, but 15 CPW does not permit pets for renters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Central Park West 11D have any available units?
15 Central Park West 11D has a unit available for $75,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Central Park West 11D have?
Some of 15 Central Park West 11D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Central Park West 11D currently offering any rent specials?
15 Central Park West 11D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Central Park West 11D pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Central Park West 11D is pet friendly.
Does 15 Central Park West 11D offer parking?
No, 15 Central Park West 11D does not offer parking.
Does 15 Central Park West 11D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Central Park West 11D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Central Park West 11D have a pool?
Yes, 15 Central Park West 11D has a pool.
Does 15 Central Park West 11D have accessible units?
No, 15 Central Park West 11D does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Central Park West 11D have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Central Park West 11D does not have units with dishwashers.
