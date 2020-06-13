All apartments in New York
15 Broad Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:18 AM

15 Broad Street

15 Broad Street · (516) 289-1649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Broad Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
The former home of the JP Morgan Bank headquarters, 15 Broad, known as Downtown by Philippe Starck, was the forerunner of the downtown transformation, and the first luxury high-rise condominium on the block. Internationally-acclaimed Starck, along with architect Ismael Leyva and developer A.I. Boymelgreen, worked wonders in turning the epicenter of American finance at the intersection of Broad and Wall Streets into a luxurious residential paradise. Converted in 2006, this 42-story landmark tower located directly across from the NY Stock Exchange offers 382 stylish apartments with 160 layouts to suit any residents needs. lsr259963

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Broad Street have any available units?
15 Broad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Broad Street have?
Some of 15 Broad Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 Broad Street offer parking?
No, 15 Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Broad Street have a pool?
Yes, 15 Broad Street has a pool.
Does 15 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
