15 Broad Street

The former home of the JP Morgan Bank headquarters, 15 Broad, known as Downtown by Philippe Starck, was the forerunner of the downtown transformation, and the first luxury high-rise condominium on the block. Internationally-acclaimed Starck, along with architect Ismael Leyva and developer A.I. Boymelgreen, worked wonders in turning the epicenter of American finance at the intersection of Broad and Wall Streets into a luxurious residential paradise. Converted in 2006, this 42-story landmark tower located directly across from the NY Stock Exchange offers 382 stylish apartments with 160 layouts to suit any residents needs.