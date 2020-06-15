All apartments in New York
Find more places like 149 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
149 Spring Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

149 Spring Street

149 Spring Street · (929) 326-4212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

149 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-8 · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Ultra-rare Duplex Penthouse with Private Roofdeck in the heart of SOHO. Nearly 3000 interior square feet and 1300 exterior, this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath loft with two extra home offices goes big on space and style. A uniquely grand proportioned home with 54' skylit living/dining room, quadruple exposure and private-keyed elevator. The loft has been recently renovated including granite/stainless steel kitchen, marble/porcelain baths, and distinctive antique hand-carved doors. Upstairs, a massive master suite with palatial terracotta bath, extra large closets, and completely sundrenched with 12 windows. Thoughtfully equipped with in unit washer/dryer, central heat & air conditioning, gas burning fireplace, and the ultimate NYC amenity a brand newly crafted roofdeck to enjoy the gorgeous weather and 360 skyline vista. For those seeking a truly large space downtown, this home is not to be missed. Available immediately with No Board Approval.,Ultra-rare Duplex Penthouse with Private Roofdeck in the heart of SOHO. Nearly 3000 interior square feet and 1300 exterior, this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath loft with two extra home offices goes big on space and style. A uniquely grand proportioned home with 54' skylit living/dining room, quadruple exposure and private-keyed elevator. The loft has been recently renovated including granite/stainless steel kitchen, marble/porcelain baths, and distinctive antique hand-carved doors. Upstairs, a massive master suite with palatial terracotta bath, extra large closets, and completely sundrenched with 12 windows. Thoughtfully equipped with in unit washer/dryer, central heat & air conditioning, gas burning fireplace, and the ultimate NYC amenity - a brand newly crafted roofdeck to enjoy the gorgeous weather and 360 skyline vista. For those seeking a truly large space downtown, this home is not to be missed. Available immediately with No Board Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Spring Street have any available units?
149 Spring Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Spring Street have?
Some of 149 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
149 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 149 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 149 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 149 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 149 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 149 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 149 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 149 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 149 Spring Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity