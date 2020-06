Amenities

Spacious two bedroom with modern finishes on a 2nd floor of a walk up.



Apartment dimensions:

Living room-17'6"x8'9"

Second bedroom-9'5"x10'11"

Bedroom-11'1"11'9"

Dining area-7'3"x3'1"

Ceiling height-8'8"

Kitchen-6'3"x9'2"



Apartment features:

Exposed brick wall

Windowed bathroom

Modern finishes throughout

Separate dining nook or office area

In unit washer/dryer

Gas stove

Two full bathrooms

King and queen size bedrooms

Bedrooms are located on opposite ends of the apartment

East and West exposure

Kitchen Island

Standup shower stalls

Video intercom

2nd floor, walk up

Approx. 900 SF



12 month lease



To qualify:

Applicants must earn combined income of 40x the monthly rent

www.boldnewyork.com/application

Application fee-$20/applicant

Government issued picture ID

Last two bank statements

Last two pay stubs

Employment verification letter

2019 tax returns or W-2