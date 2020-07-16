All apartments in New York
148 East 28th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

148 East 28th Street

148 East 28th Street · (212) 941-8420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

148 East 28th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-W · Avail. now

$3,942

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to 148 East 28th Street! Located in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan, this is a newly renovated light-filled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located in a charming historic building. A row of windows flanks a full wall in the living room while the master bedroom is roomy enough for a king-sized bed and the second bedroom will accommodate one that is queen-sized. A one-floor walk up, the apartment includes a washer and dryerso there is no need to traipse to the laundromat-- while the kitchen features new countertops and stainless-steel appliances, including a dishwasher.
Only a block and half away from the '6' train on Park Avenue, the apartment is also ideally located near many highly-rated restaurants and is in close proximity to essential neighborhood amenities including grocery stores, fitness centers and parking garages. Just blocks away from Madison Square Park and Gramercy Park, the neighborhood is adjacent to NoMad, Gramercy and Flatiron, where you'll find some of the liveliest commercial districts in the city.
Please note, the advertised rent is net effective including one free month on a 12-month lease. The gross apartment rent is $4,300/month. The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a walkup building. Pets are allowed with prior approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 East 28th Street have any available units?
148 East 28th Street has a unit available for $3,942 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 East 28th Street have?
Some of 148 East 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
148 East 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 East 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 148 East 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 148 East 28th Street offers parking.
Does 148 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 East 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 148 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 148 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 148 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 148 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 East 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
