Welcome to 148 East 28th Street! Located in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan, this is a newly renovated light-filled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located in a charming historic building. A row of windows flanks a full wall in the living room while the master bedroom is roomy enough for a king-sized bed and the second bedroom will accommodate one that is queen-sized. A one-floor walk up, the apartment includes a washer and dryerso there is no need to traipse to the laundromat-- while the kitchen features new countertops and stainless-steel appliances, including a dishwasher.

Only a block and half away from the '6' train on Park Avenue, the apartment is also ideally located near many highly-rated restaurants and is in close proximity to essential neighborhood amenities including grocery stores, fitness centers and parking garages. Just blocks away from Madison Square Park and Gramercy Park, the neighborhood is adjacent to NoMad, Gramercy and Flatiron, where you'll find some of the liveliest commercial districts in the city.

Please note, the advertised rent is net effective including one free month on a 12-month lease. The gross apartment rent is $4,300/month. The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a walkup building. Pets are allowed with prior approval.