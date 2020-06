Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

This gut-renovated apartment has a beautifully renovated kitchen with the dishwasher, microwave, and granite countertop. There's new hardwood flooring throughout the apartment. This is a great layout that will fit a good amount of furniture. Additionally, the apartment has plenty of closet space.



This well-maintained building offers an elevator and laundry.

Heat and hot water included in the rent. The application process is fast and easy.