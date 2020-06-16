Amenities

NO FEE. Live inside this grand 3BR/3BA "owner's duplex" with in-unit laundry and a private backyard. Spanning over 1,800 sq feet across the parlor and second floor, the duplex boasts high ceilings, rows of closets, and a grand staircase with built-in shelving.



The parlor level has a bedroom and full bathroom, a large galley kitchen, and a huge living room big enough for a formal dining table and plenty of living room furniture. The ceilings are about 10-11 feet high! Oversized windows face the serene back garden, where you can put your BBQ grill and outdoor furniture.



The upper level of this apartment has tons of storage closets, an in-unit washer/dryer, and two more large bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms.



Are you looking for an apartment with a lot of LIGHT? This home is located in one of the best locations for getting direct sunlight all day since it is across the street from the open plaza on 7th Avenue and 125th Street where there are frequent farmer's markets bringing you fresh fruit and veg from upstate NY.



147 West 126th Street is located in the middle of Harlem, just a half-block from Lenox Avenue and the 2/3 trains, Whole Foods, Red Rooster, Silvia's, Corner Social, Babbalucci, Lenox Sapphire, and more. Call for your private tour.



- In-unit washer dryer

- Dishwasher

- Three real bedrooms

- Three full bathrooms

- Ample closet space

- Bright and sunny views to the north and south

- Private backyard, bring your BBQ grill!



In-person showings beginning Saturday, May 30th.