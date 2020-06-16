All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

147 West 126th Street

147 West 126th Street · (212) 369-1518
Location

147 West 126th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
NO FEE. Live inside this grand 3BR/3BA "owner's duplex" with in-unit laundry and a private backyard. Spanning over 1,800 sq feet across the parlor and second floor, the duplex boasts high ceilings, rows of closets, and a grand staircase with built-in shelving.

The parlor level has a bedroom and full bathroom, a large galley kitchen, and a huge living room big enough for a formal dining table and plenty of living room furniture. The ceilings are about 10-11 feet high! Oversized windows face the serene back garden, where you can put your BBQ grill and outdoor furniture.

The upper level of this apartment has tons of storage closets, an in-unit washer/dryer, and two more large bedrooms each with their own full bathrooms.

Are you looking for an apartment with a lot of LIGHT? This home is located in one of the best locations for getting direct sunlight all day since it is across the street from the open plaza on 7th Avenue and 125th Street where there are frequent farmer's markets bringing you fresh fruit and veg from upstate NY.

147 West 126th Street is located in the middle of Harlem, just a half-block from Lenox Avenue and the 2/3 trains, Whole Foods, Red Rooster, Silvia's, Corner Social, Babbalucci, Lenox Sapphire, and more. Call for your private tour.

- In-unit washer dryer
- Dishwasher
- Three real bedrooms
- Three full bathrooms
- Ample closet space
- Bright and sunny views to the north and south
- Private backyard, bring your BBQ grill!

In-person showings beginning Saturday, May 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 West 126th Street have any available units?
147 West 126th Street has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 147 West 126th Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 West 126th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 West 126th Street pet-friendly?
No, 147 West 126th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 147 West 126th Street offer parking?
No, 147 West 126th Street does not offer parking.
Does 147 West 126th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 West 126th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 West 126th Street have a pool?
No, 147 West 126th Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 West 126th Street have accessible units?
No, 147 West 126th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 West 126th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 West 126th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 West 126th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 West 126th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
