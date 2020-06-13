147 East 63rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated elevator furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

RENT this XXX MINT FURNISHED / UNFURNISHED TOWNHOUSE w/ Elevator - Truly perfect, new, contemporary, 5-story, 16' wide, 65' deep limestone townhouse with Elevator, 5 large bedrooms, library and 5.5 bathrooms. Built on a 100' lot with a wonderful 30' garden as well as 2 terraces off the higher floors. Located on a beautiful wide block with magnificent and historic townhouses on either side of the street. Originally built in 1988 but recently underwent cosmetic, mechanical and structural renovation over the past few years to bring it up to state of the art and move in condition. Owner purchased two years ago and barely lived in it. Impeccably kept and pristine condition this house boasts a new elevator which services all floors. Enter into the circular foyer on the first level which leads to a den and eat in kitchen which flows out to the charming landscaped garden with outdoor flat screen TV and mature plantings. As you go up the architecturally contemporary staircase you will notice it has a skylight and great proportions. House feels much wider than it is. The parlor level with its 11' ceiling height showcases a library/dining room with a large south-facing window over-looking E. 63rd St. There is also a mirrored, marble bar area which is great for entertaining. On this same floor is the north-facing living room w/ WBFP, this room has doors which open onto a terrace which overlooks the beautiful landscaped garden. The 3rd floor has a large master suite w/ WBFP and a huge custom designed dressing area with ample closets as well as a glamorous, white marble, enormous bathroom with stall shower and tub as well as double sinks and built-in television. The 4th floor has two large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with one en suite as well as a laundry area for ease and convenience. This floor gets abundant light and has views onto the treetops. There is a full 5th floor which also has 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom and a terrace facing south...this can be a 5th bedroom or a bright and