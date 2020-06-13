All apartments in New York
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:10 AM

147 East 63rd Street

147 East 63rd Street · (212) 327-3106
Location

147 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
RENT this XXX MINT FURNISHED / UNFURNISHED TOWNHOUSE w/ Elevator - Truly perfect, new, contemporary, 5-story, 16' wide, 65' deep limestone townhouse with Elevator, 5 large bedrooms, library and 5.5 bathrooms. Built on a 100' lot with a wonderful 30' garden as well as 2 terraces off the higher floors. Located on a beautiful wide block with magnificent and historic townhouses on either side of the street. Originally built in 1988 but recently underwent cosmetic, mechanical and structural renovation over the past few years to bring it up to state of the art and move in condition. Owner purchased two years ago and barely lived in it. Impeccably kept and pristine condition this house boasts a new elevator which services all floors. Enter into the circular foyer on the first level which leads to a den and eat in kitchen which flows out to the charming landscaped garden with outdoor flat screen TV and mature plantings. As you go up the architecturally contemporary staircase you will notice it has a skylight and great proportions. House feels much wider than it is. The parlor level with its 11' ceiling height showcases a library/dining room with a large south-facing window over-looking E. 63rd St. There is also a mirrored, marble bar area which is great for entertaining. On this same floor is the north-facing living room w/ WBFP, this room has doors which open onto a terrace which overlooks the beautiful landscaped garden. The 3rd floor has a large master suite w/ WBFP and a huge custom designed dressing area with ample closets as well as a glamorous, white marble, enormous bathroom with stall shower and tub as well as double sinks and built-in television. The 4th floor has two large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with one en suite as well as a laundry area for ease and convenience. This floor gets abundant light and has views onto the treetops. There is a full 5th floor which also has 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom and a terrace facing south...this can be a 5th bedroom or a bright and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 East 63rd Street have any available units?
147 East 63rd Street has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 East 63rd Street have?
Some of 147 East 63rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 East 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 East 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 East 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 147 East 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 147 East 63rd Street offer parking?
No, 147 East 63rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 147 East 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 East 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 East 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 147 East 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 East 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 147 East 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 East 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 East 63rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
