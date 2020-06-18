146 ORCHARD ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

Apartment Features:-Studio fits Queen Sized Bed, Couch, Table and Desk-Cherry Hardwood Flooring -Large Windows Allowing Lots Of Natural Light-Granite Countertop Stainless Steel Kitchen-Large Closet-Marbled Bathroom-Central Heat/AC-Beautiful Roof Deck-Laundry In Building-Elevator Contact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES: The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Misrahi7813