145 Sullivan Street

Amenities

hardwood floors bike storage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities bbq/grill bike storage

Pre-War lofty studio apartment on one of the best blocks in prime SoHo. Featuring exposed brick, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Bright and airy. Apartment is East facing and overlooks the backyard garden so very quiet. Just two flights up. The building has also shared garden with apricot and peach trees in season, tables, bring your own grill, bike storage, Butterfly Video Intercom. Perfect for NYU students. Close to all transportation and the vibrant SoHo scene: shopping, restaurants and quaint cobble stone streets! **NON-SMOKERS** please.

**VIDEO IS ALSO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST**.