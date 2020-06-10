All apartments in New York
Find more places like 145 Sullivan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
145 Sullivan Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

145 Sullivan Street

145 Sullivan Street · (917) 892-7523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

145 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
bike storage
Pre-War lofty studio apartment on one of the best blocks in prime SoHo. Featuring exposed brick, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Bright and airy. Apartment is East facing and overlooks the backyard garden so very quiet. Just two flights up. The building has also shared garden with apricot and peach trees in season, tables, bring your own grill, bike storage, Butterfly Video Intercom. Perfect for NYU students. Close to all transportation and the vibrant SoHo scene: shopping, restaurants and quaint cobble stone streets! **NON-SMOKERS** please.
**VIDEO IS ALSO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST**.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Sullivan Street have any available units?
145 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 145 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 Sullivan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 145 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 145 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 145 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 145 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Sullivan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Sullivan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Sullivan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 145 Sullivan Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity