This elevator building in the heart of Soho offers full floor units with private elevator access. Spanning 22' feet in width and 15 feet in height this dramatic great room offers an abundance of light and air with open views of Downtown Manhattan. This oversize two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft offers premium finishes in a boutique building. This renovated loft features beautiful oak floors, an open chefs kitchen with top-notch stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Ideal for entertaining. The oversized master suite includes custom closets and a spa-like en suite bathroom. You also have the convenience of having a W/D in the unit. NO FEE. CYOF

*Price listed is Net Effective with 1 Month Free on a 12 Month Lease ($11,500 Gross)