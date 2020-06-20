All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

144 West 109th Street

144 West 109th Street · (347) 610-5009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

144 West 109th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-W · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
READY TO MOVE IN!!!! Amazing renovated apartment is located in the heart of Manhattan Valley. The apartment has spacious living room area, large windows, hardwood floors, and large closets all throughout the apartment. The kitchen has wooden cabinets, long counter tops, and updated kitchen appliances. Inside the master bedroom fit between Queen/Full and second bedroom fit perfectly Full size furniture. The bathroom white tiles, new vanity, and mirror. Some of the apartment amenities include on site super assistant, voice intercom, and walk up stairs. Easy access to 1/B/C trains buses and West Side Highway. Just minutes away from Columbia University, Mount Sinai St Luke Hospital, Morning side and Central Park, Farmer Markets on Saturdays, Tom's Restaurant-for all you Seinfeld fans, Roaring Lion, Hungarian Coffee Shop, West Side Market, CVS, near by laundry mats and supermarkets, and many more local businesses.NO PETS ARE ALLOWED!!! Shared are allowed and guarantors are a must. We use Rhino as 3rd party guarantors. Interested in viewing this apartment; please via email or call/text by phone to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 West 109th Street have any available units?
144 West 109th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 144 West 109th Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 West 109th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 West 109th Street pet-friendly?
No, 144 West 109th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 144 West 109th Street offer parking?
No, 144 West 109th Street does not offer parking.
Does 144 West 109th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 West 109th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 West 109th Street have a pool?
No, 144 West 109th Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 West 109th Street have accessible units?
No, 144 West 109th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 West 109th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 West 109th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 West 109th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 West 109th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
