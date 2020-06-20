144 West 109th Street

Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN!!!! Amazing renovated apartment is located in the heart of Manhattan Valley. The apartment has spacious living room area, large windows, hardwood floors, and large closets all throughout the apartment. The kitchen has wooden cabinets, long counter tops, and updated kitchen appliances. Inside the master bedroom fit between Queen/Full and second bedroom fit perfectly Full size furniture. The bathroom white tiles, new vanity, and mirror. Some of the apartment amenities include on site super assistant, voice intercom, and walk up stairs. Easy access to 1/B/C trains buses and West Side Highway. Just minutes away from Columbia University, Mount Sinai St Luke Hospital, Morning side and Central Park, Farmer Markets on Saturdays, Tom's Restaurant-for all you Seinfeld fans, Roaring Lion, Hungarian Coffee Shop, West Side Market, CVS, near by laundry mats and supermarkets, and many more local businesses.NO PETS ARE ALLOWED!!! Shared are allowed and guarantors are a must. We use Rhino as 3rd party guarantors. Interested in viewing this apartment; please via email or call/text by phone to schedule a showing at your convenience.