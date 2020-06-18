All apartments in New York
143 ORCHARD ST.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

143 ORCHARD ST.

143 Orchard Street · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sun Drenched 1BR W/ Dishwasher and W/D in Unit!!Apartment Features:- Granite Countertop Kitchen W/ Dishwasher - Washer Dryer In Unit- Energy Efficient AC Units Installed - Video Intercom - Thermostat to Control Your Heat- 2 Large Closets - Marbled Bathroom W/ Soaker TubContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7546

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 ORCHARD ST. have any available units?
143 ORCHARD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 ORCHARD ST. have?
Some of 143 ORCHARD ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 ORCHARD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
143 ORCHARD ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 ORCHARD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 143 ORCHARD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 143 ORCHARD ST. offer parking?
No, 143 ORCHARD ST. does not offer parking.
Does 143 ORCHARD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 ORCHARD ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 ORCHARD ST. have a pool?
No, 143 ORCHARD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 143 ORCHARD ST. have accessible units?
No, 143 ORCHARD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 143 ORCHARD ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 ORCHARD ST. has units with dishwashers.
