143 ORCHARD ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Sun Drenched 1BR W/ Dishwasher and W/D in Unit!!Apartment Features:- Granite Countertop Kitchen W/ Dishwasher - Washer Dryer In Unit- Energy Efficient AC Units Installed - Video Intercom - Thermostat to Control Your Heat- 2 Large Closets - Marbled Bathroom W/ Soaker TubContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7546