VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE *Gorgeous GUT-Renovated 1-Bedroom with alcove on one of the most picturesque blocks of UWS**APARTMENT DETAILS:*- W/D IN UNIT- Dishwasher- Queen-sized bedroom- Alcove - Large Closets- Overhead storage- High Ceilings- Granite Countertop Kitchen- Hardwood Floors- Natural Sunlight- 3rd floor*BUILDING & AREA:*- Charming Walk Up- Heart of the UWS- Steps to Central Park and the Natural History Museum. - Right Next to 1,B, and C trains*Please note price reflects owner concession of 1 month free. Gross rent is $3475**Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.* livingny112916