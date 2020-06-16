All apartments in New York
Find more places like 141 East 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
141 East 3rd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

141 East 3rd Street

141 East 3rd Street · (212) 539-4966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

141 East 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6I · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
internet access
media room
PLEASE NOTE THIS UNIT CAN COME FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Welcome to your beautifully renovated pre-war, oversized one-bedroom abode designed by renowned architect Jeffrey White with EAU (Ecology Architecture Urbanism)!As your guests enter through your foyer with a large coat closet and walk-in pantry, everyone will be oooo-ing and ahhhhh-ing over your beautiful, renovated-to-perfection, windowed, open kitchen. Coming equipped with Italian Carrara marble countertop peninsula overhang for extra seating - perfect for entertaining! In addition, this kitchen comes with marble shelves/spice rack, garbage disposal, custom soft close cabinetry with interior cabinet lighting, beautiful black slate floors, Bosch refrigerator, dishwasher & 5 burner gas range oven, and last but not least, a 46 bottle U-Line wine cooler custom built in the peninsula. Ceilings throughout this Pre-War beauty are beamed with original molding and stand 9 tall with custom window treatments and Smart Lights throughout that hook up easily to Alexa. Your oversized living room perfectly fits a large dining room table for all of your guests, and can also double as an at-home work space. Dining area also includes a beautifully built, rustic custom wine rack. The windowed bathroom is to-die-for! Italian Carrara marble countertop and backsplash with rain shower, brass finishes, black marble flooring and original porcelain bathtub. Your king-sized bedroom has two large windows letting in a ton of light! Also one large double closet and a beautiful custom bookcase made out of reclaimed wood. Electric & Gas utilities are INCLUDED!This unit is also wired for Fios, comes with wifi controlled ACs, and pets under 50 lbs ok with board approval. The Ageloff Towers is a beautiful Art-Deco co-op, elevator building right in the heart of the East Village on the corner of East 3rd Street & Avenue A. With a plethora of the city's best restaurants, bars, nightlife and entertainment all right at your fingertips. No shortage of amazing grocery shopping either with stores like Union Market, Whole Foods, and city favorite Essex Market & The Market Line with Trader Joes in brand new Essex Crossing with a brand new movie theater, bowling alley, and Target all only a stones throw away. The Ageloff Towers also has a live-in super, package reception, laundry and bike room. And is in very close proximity to trains F,M,J,Z & 6.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 East 3rd Street have any available units?
141 East 3rd Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 East 3rd Street have?
Some of 141 East 3rd Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 East 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 East 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 East 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 East 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 141 East 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 141 East 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 141 East 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 East 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 East 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 141 East 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 East 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 141 East 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 East 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 East 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 141 East 3rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity