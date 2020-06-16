141 East 3rd Street

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator bike storage internet access media room

PLEASE NOTE THIS UNIT CAN COME FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Welcome to your beautifully renovated pre-war, oversized one-bedroom abode designed by renowned architect Jeffrey White with EAU (Ecology Architecture Urbanism)!As your guests enter through your foyer with a large coat closet and walk-in pantry, everyone will be oooo-ing and ahhhhh-ing over your beautiful, renovated-to-perfection, windowed, open kitchen. Coming equipped with Italian Carrara marble countertop peninsula overhang for extra seating - perfect for entertaining! In addition, this kitchen comes with marble shelves/spice rack, garbage disposal, custom soft close cabinetry with interior cabinet lighting, beautiful black slate floors, Bosch refrigerator, dishwasher & 5 burner gas range oven, and last but not least, a 46 bottle U-Line wine cooler custom built in the peninsula. Ceilings throughout this Pre-War beauty are beamed with original molding and stand 9 tall with custom window treatments and Smart Lights throughout that hook up easily to Alexa. Your oversized living room perfectly fits a large dining room table for all of your guests, and can also double as an at-home work space. Dining area also includes a beautifully built, rustic custom wine rack. The windowed bathroom is to-die-for! Italian Carrara marble countertop and backsplash with rain shower, brass finishes, black marble flooring and original porcelain bathtub. Your king-sized bedroom has two large windows letting in a ton of light! Also one large double closet and a beautiful custom bookcase made out of reclaimed wood. Electric & Gas utilities are INCLUDED!This unit is also wired for Fios, comes with wifi controlled ACs, and pets under 50 lbs ok with board approval. The Ageloff Towers is a beautiful Art-Deco co-op, elevator building right in the heart of the East Village on the corner of East 3rd Street & Avenue A. With a plethora of the city's best restaurants, bars, nightlife and entertainment all right at your fingertips. No shortage of amazing grocery shopping either with stores like Union Market, Whole Foods, and city favorite Essex Market & The Market Line with Trader Joes in brand new Essex Crossing with a brand new movie theater, bowling alley, and Target all only a stones throw away. The Ageloff Towers also has a live-in super, package reception, laundry and bike room. And is in very close proximity to trains F,M,J,Z & 6.