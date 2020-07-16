All apartments in New York
Find more places like 141 Attorney Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
141 Attorney Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

141 Attorney Street

141 Attorney Street · (212) 937-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

141 Attorney Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, gut renovated 2 bedroom convertible 3 in the Lower East Side with tons of character. The wall is already up for a 3rd bedroom or it can be used as a dining room with office space Top of the line appliances, and dishwasher in your windowed open kitchen, windowed bathroom, washer and dryer, custom built-ins, exposed brick, sliding barn doors, projection television, wood floors, and good closet space. Video Intercom, 2 flights up in a well maintained building,quick approval process. Brokers collect your own fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Attorney Street have any available units?
141 Attorney Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Attorney Street have?
Some of 141 Attorney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Attorney Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 Attorney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Attorney Street pet-friendly?
No, 141 Attorney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 141 Attorney Street offer parking?
No, 141 Attorney Street does not offer parking.
Does 141 Attorney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Attorney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Attorney Street have a pool?
No, 141 Attorney Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 Attorney Street have accessible units?
No, 141 Attorney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Attorney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Attorney Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 141 Attorney Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue
New York, NY 10282
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
210 - 220 E. 22nd Street
210-220 E 22nd St
New York, NY 10010
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity