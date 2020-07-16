141 Attorney Street

Amenities

Gorgeous, gut renovated 2 bedroom convertible 3 in the Lower East Side with tons of character. The wall is already up for a 3rd bedroom or it can be used as a dining room with office space Top of the line appliances, and dishwasher in your windowed open kitchen, windowed bathroom, washer and dryer, custom built-ins, exposed brick, sliding barn doors, projection television, wood floors, and good closet space. Video Intercom, 2 flights up in a well maintained building,quick approval process. Brokers collect your own fee.