Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

14 East 129th Street

14 East 129th Street · (212) 252-8772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 East 129th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
NEW NEW NEW~~~ A RARE find for apartment hunters! A newly built rental offering affordable luxury living in Manhattan! Be the very first family to reside in this freshly constructed 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse apartment. Located on a beautiful, quiet, tree-lined street in Harlem, but short walk away from two subway lines, lovely parks, and classic, iconic NY restaurants

Every aspect of the home has been thoughtfully and tastefully designed. The full-floor apartment boasts large, brand-new windows that allow for magnificent rays of sunlight in every room. Especially the Living Room, which has 2 beautiful whole pane windows.

The wide, open kitchen is fully outfitted with brand new stainless steel appliances, including Fisher & Paykel dishwasher and LG washer and dryer. It includes a stone countertop and can easily fit three people for sit-in meals for wining and dining!

Each bedroom has its own closet space, windows, and split HVAC unit to
control heat and cool. The brand new, full bathrooms are spacious and well-lit. One features a soak-in tub and the other a walk-in shower.

In the neighborhood, you'll enjoy a short walk to many beautiful parks and playgrounds. Shake Shack, Chipotle and many great restaurants and cafes are nearby, including legendary spots favorites like Red Rooster and Sylvia's, to name just a few. Wholefood and Convenient access to all transportation, 6 and 2/3 trains nearby along 125th St.

Virtually Staged photos~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 East 129th Street have any available units?
14 East 129th Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 East 129th Street have?
Some of 14 East 129th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 East 129th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 East 129th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 East 129th Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 East 129th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 14 East 129th Street offer parking?
No, 14 East 129th Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 East 129th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 East 129th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 East 129th Street have a pool?
No, 14 East 129th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 East 129th Street have accessible units?
No, 14 East 129th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 East 129th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 East 129th Street has units with dishwashers.
