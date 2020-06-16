14 East 129th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground

NEW NEW NEW~~~ A RARE find for apartment hunters! A newly built rental offering affordable luxury living in Manhattan! Be the very first family to reside in this freshly constructed 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse apartment. Located on a beautiful, quiet, tree-lined street in Harlem, but short walk away from two subway lines, lovely parks, and classic, iconic NY restaurants



Every aspect of the home has been thoughtfully and tastefully designed. The full-floor apartment boasts large, brand-new windows that allow for magnificent rays of sunlight in every room. Especially the Living Room, which has 2 beautiful whole pane windows.



The wide, open kitchen is fully outfitted with brand new stainless steel appliances, including Fisher & Paykel dishwasher and LG washer and dryer. It includes a stone countertop and can easily fit three people for sit-in meals for wining and dining!



Each bedroom has its own closet space, windows, and split HVAC unit to

control heat and cool. The brand new, full bathrooms are spacious and well-lit. One features a soak-in tub and the other a walk-in shower.



In the neighborhood, you'll enjoy a short walk to many beautiful parks and playgrounds. Shake Shack, Chipotle and many great restaurants and cafes are nearby, including legendary spots favorites like Red Rooster and Sylvia's, to name just a few. Wholefood and Convenient access to all transportation, 6 and 2/3 trains nearby along 125th St.



Virtually Staged photos~~