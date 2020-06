Amenities

Sprawling one bedroom residence at East 80th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues right near Central Park and The MET. Features a patio, king size bedroom, enormous living room, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, separate kitchen, bathroom (with tub) and ample closet space. Heat and water included. Just a few blocks from the 4 5 6 Trains.Co-exclusively listed by Living New York and Generation III Realty livingny112420