1396 Third Avenue

Set near the corner of Third Avenue and 79th Street, this pristine home is perfectly situated on the Upper East Side. Tremendous dining, shopping and entertainment options surround the home, and you'll find glorious outdoor space to the west at Central Park or to the east at John Jay Park along the East River. Transportation is effortless with the 6 train and M79 crosstown bus just steps away.,Welcome to the perfect Upper East Side two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath duplex featuring fine finishes and large living spaces.



Head up one short flight of stairs to arrive at the home's open and spacious great room filled with eastern sunlight thanks to three big windows framing tree-lined views. Here, you'll find plenty of room for generous living and dining areas paved with gleaming hardwood floors, highlighted with lovely wainscoting and base and crown molding, and topped by high ceilings with recessed lighting. The wood burning fireplace with stone surround provides an inviting focal point complete with a built-in flat-screen TV, while the room's closet and modern built-in shelving neatly attends to storage needs.



Aspiring chefs will love the beautiful open kitchen, outfitted with granite counters and maple cabinets alongside stainless steel appliances by GE and a brand-new LG washer/dryer combo unit. The breakfast bar, illuminated by modern and sleek Restoration Hardware pendant lighting, provides a great space for casual dining, and there's a well-appointed powder room nearby.



Upstairs, two identically sized, rear-facing bedrooms provide quiet retreats that can each accommodate a king-sized bed. The large full bathroom on this level is awash in breathtaking Carrara marble tile and includes a huge, modern dual-sink vanity with striking Hansgrohe faucets, an oversized soaking tub with spa shower jets and a towel warmer.



Set near the corner of Third Avenue and 79th Street, this pristine home is perfectly situated on the Upper East Side. Tremendous dining, shopping and entertainment options surround the home, and you'll find glorious outdoor space to the west at Central Park or to the east at John Jay Park along the East River. Transportation is effortless with the 6 train and M79 crosstown bus just steps away.