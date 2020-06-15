All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

1396 Third Avenue

1396 3rd Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

1396 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Welcome to the perfect Upper East Side two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath duplex featuring fine finishes and large living spaces.

Head up one short flight of stairs to arrive at the home's open and spacious great room filled with eastern sunlight thanks to three big windows framing tree-lined views. Here, you'll find plenty of room for generous living and dining areas paved with gleaming hardwood floors, highlighted with lovely wainscoting and base and crown molding, and topped by high ceilings with recessed lighting. The fireplace with stone surround provides an inviting focal point complete with a built-in flat-screen TV, while the room's closet and modern built-in shelving neatly attends to storage needs.

Aspiring chefs will love the beautiful open kitchen, outfitted with granite counters and maple cabinets alongside new stainless steel appliances by GE and an LG washer/dryer combo unit. The breakfast bar, illuminated by modern and sleek Restoration Hardware pendant lighting, provides a great space for casual dining, and there's a well-appointed powder room nearby.

Upstairs, two identically sized, rear-facing bedrooms provide quiet retreats that can each accommodate a king-sized bed. The large full bathroom on this level is awash in breathtaking Carrara marble tile and includes a huge, modern dual-sink vanity with striking Hansgrohe faucets, an oversized soaking tub with spa shower jets and a towel warmer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 Third Avenue have any available units?
1396 Third Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1396 Third Avenue have?
Some of 1396 Third Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1396 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1396 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1396 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 1396 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1396 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1396 Third Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 1396 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1396 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1396 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1396 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
