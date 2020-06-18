All apartments in New York
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

138 Baxter Street

138 Baxter Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

138 Baxter Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Rarely available loft in Little Italy / SOHO. 
Spectacular 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms 1,400sf loft built to. 14' ceilings with Original brick walls. Brand Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and counter tops, dishwasher Large living room. 
Extra large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. 
Private Washer / dryer in the apartment. Total renovation with original details and modern design. 
Montauk Slate in the bathrooms, Kohler fixtures. original maple floors, 10 foot windows.
Located in the Historic Little Italy where you can find: The greatest restaurants, Shopping area, Art , all subways and so much more.  Call Gisela to view this and any other apartment available in the market.

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Baxter Street have any available units?
138 Baxter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 Baxter Street have?
Some of 138 Baxter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Baxter Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 Baxter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Baxter Street pet-friendly?
No, 138 Baxter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 138 Baxter Street offer parking?
No, 138 Baxter Street does not offer parking.
Does 138 Baxter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Baxter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Baxter Street have a pool?
No, 138 Baxter Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 Baxter Street have accessible units?
No, 138 Baxter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Baxter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Baxter Street has units with dishwashers.
