138 Baxter Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Rarely available loft in Little Italy / SOHO.

Spectacular 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms 1,400sf loft built to. 14' ceilings with Original brick walls. Brand Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and counter tops, dishwasher Large living room.

Extra large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

Private Washer / dryer in the apartment. Total renovation with original details and modern design.

Montauk Slate in the bathrooms, Kohler fixtures. original maple floors, 10 foot windows.

Located in the Historic Little Italy where you can find: The greatest restaurants, Shopping area, Art , all subways and so much more. Call Gisela to view this and any other apartment available in the market.



