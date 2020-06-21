All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

133 Barrow Street

133 Barrow Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 Barrow Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
bike storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Located one block from the Hudson River Park, this 2nd floor 2BR/1BA is a great place to call home as part of the West Village Houses community. The living and dining room overlook the communal garden which offers a serene retreat from the city.The open kitchen has custom hardwood cabinetry, GE Profile and Monogram appliances and an all-in-one LG washer/dryer. There is ample storage and hardwood floors throughout. The hallway is flanked by solid mahogany closets and doors leading to bedrooms which can accommodate king-sized beds.
The spacious bathroom boasts luxury finishes including a deep soaking tub, and bidet. Amenitiesinclude 24hr security, live-in super, on-site laundry rooms, and bike storage. Commuting is easy with nearby access to PATH and subway.
Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Barrow Street have any available units?
133 Barrow Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Barrow Street have?
Some of 133 Barrow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Barrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 Barrow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Barrow Street pet-friendly?
No, 133 Barrow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 133 Barrow Street offer parking?
No, 133 Barrow Street does not offer parking.
Does 133 Barrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Barrow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Barrow Street have a pool?
No, 133 Barrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 Barrow Street have accessible units?
No, 133 Barrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Barrow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Barrow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
