133 Barrow Street

Located one block from the Hudson River Park, this 2nd floor 2BR/1BA is a great place to call home as part of the West Village Houses community. The living and dining room overlook the communal garden which offers a serene retreat from the city.The open kitchen has custom hardwood cabinetry, GE Profile and Monogram appliances and an all-in-one LG washer/dryer. There is ample storage and hardwood floors throughout. The hallway is flanked by solid mahogany closets and doors leading to bedrooms which can accommodate king-sized beds.

The spacious bathroom boasts luxury finishes including a deep soaking tub, and bidet. Amenitiesinclude 24hr security, live-in super, on-site laundry rooms, and bike storage. Commuting is easy with nearby access to PATH and subway.

Available August 1st.