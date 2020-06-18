1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel yoga

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities yoga

Gut Renovated 1 Bed*Unit Details*- Dishwasher- Microwave- Hardwood Floors- Completely Renovated Kitchen- Stainless Steel Appliances- Granite Countertops*Building Details*- Heat and hot water included- River and Park ViewsLocated just a few blocks from the 181st Express A train stop as well as tons of great restaurants, Yoga/Pilates studio, and Fort Tryon Park.Set on a high ridge, the bustling streets of the Heights are lined with established and up-and-coming businesses and a number of colleges, including Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. In culture, it marks a high point too. It is home to the Cloisters in Fort Tryon Park, the Morris-Jumel Mansion (the oldest remaining house in Manhattan) and Fort Washington Park, which offers views across the Hudson and is home to the famous Little Red Lighthouse.*Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.* livingny112722