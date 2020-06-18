All apartments in New York
1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE

1326 Riverside Drive · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1326 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
yoga
Gut Renovated 1 Bed*Unit Details*- Dishwasher- Microwave- Hardwood Floors- Completely Renovated Kitchen- Stainless Steel Appliances- Granite Countertops*Building Details*- Heat and hot water included- River and Park ViewsLocated just a few blocks from the 181st Express A train stop as well as tons of great restaurants, Yoga/Pilates studio, and Fort Tryon Park.Set on a high ridge, the bustling streets of the Heights are lined with established and up-and-coming businesses and a number of colleges, including Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. In culture, it marks a high point too. It is home to the Cloisters in Fort Tryon Park, the Morris-Jumel Mansion (the oldest remaining house in Manhattan) and Fort Washington Park, which offers views across the Hudson and is home to the famous Little Red Lighthouse.*Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.* livingny112722

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 RIVERSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
