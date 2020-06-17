All apartments in New York
1321 3rd Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:11 AM

1321 3rd Ave

1321 3rd Avenue · (917) 310-3492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1321 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom, convertible 2 bedroom,
In Sought After Upper East Side
Elevator building.
Open Kitchen with
Marble Bath
Tons of closets

Sitting at the Cross-Roads of 76th Street & 3rd Avenue - A Vibrant and Culturally Relevant Nabe - You will be Moments from Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!

PLEASE BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR OPEN HOUSE DATES!

Call me NOW for an appointment to view and to get your application in first!
I have exclusive access to a HUGE portfolio of the BEST PROPERTIES citywide and you can ask me about any other listing you see marketed on ANY OTHER WEBSITE! (160 buildings/5,000 apartments)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 3rd Ave have any available units?
1321 3rd Ave has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1321 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1321 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1321 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1321 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1321 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1321 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1321 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1321 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1321 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
