Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

132 West 123rd Street

132 West 123rd Street · (646) 600-1523
Location

132 West 123rd Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare NO FEE Opportunity in the Heart of Iconic Harlem With No Condo Fees or Condo Package!
Showing by Appointment Only- Mask is A MUST!

Enormous, Over- 1000sf- Floor Through 2 Bedroom 2 Full Baths Apartment Located in Prime Iconic Harlem Location!
This Double Exposure South and North Home is on the Parlor Floor in a Gorgeous and Unique Architectural Brownstone Condo

This Amazing Floor-Through Home Features:

Massive Living Room (19ft/ 12ft'6") and Dining Alcove Combination Perfect for Entertaining
Gut Renovated Open Kitchen Featuring a Large Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances Including a Dishwasher, Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space
Master Bedroom (18ft'5"/ 8ft'6") with an En-Suite Bathroom
Second Bath room (14'7"/7')
Laundry in the Unit
Two Full Bathrooms
Working Fire-Place
Loads of Closets & Storage Space
Soaring High Ceilings
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Storage Room Assigned With the Apartment ($50 a month)

Harlem's Best Markets/Shopping and Dining Options and Close Proximity to Central Park
Subway 2,3 Lines on 125th and Lenox & A,B,C,D Just 3 Blocks away

Pet Are Welcome on a case-by-case basis :)

Flexible Lease Term,6-12 months, and Can Be Rented Furnished, Unfurnished or Partially Furnished with No Extra Charge

Email or Call us Today to View this Amazing Opportunity!
Brokers- CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 West 123rd Street have any available units?
132 West 123rd Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 West 123rd Street have?
Some of 132 West 123rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 West 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 West 123rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 West 123rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 West 123rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 132 West 123rd Street offer parking?
No, 132 West 123rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 132 West 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 West 123rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 West 123rd Street have a pool?
No, 132 West 123rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 West 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 132 West 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 West 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 West 123rd Street has units with dishwashers.
