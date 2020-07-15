132 West 123rd Street

Amenities
Rare NO FEE Opportunity in the Heart of Iconic Harlem With No Condo Fees or Condo Package!
Showing by Appointment Only- Mask is A MUST!
Enormous, Over- 1000sf- Floor Through 2 Bedroom 2 Full Baths Apartment Located in Prime Iconic Harlem Location!
This Double Exposure South and North Home is on the Parlor Floor in a Gorgeous and Unique Architectural Brownstone Condo
This Amazing Floor-Through Home Features:
Massive Living Room (19ft/ 12ft'6") and Dining Alcove Combination Perfect for Entertaining
Gut Renovated Open Kitchen Featuring a Large Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances Including a Dishwasher, Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space
Master Bedroom (18ft'5"/ 8ft'6") with an En-Suite Bathroom
Second Bath room (14'7"/7')
Laundry in the Unit
Two Full Bathrooms
Working Fire-Place
Loads of Closets & Storage Space
Soaring High Ceilings
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Storage Room Assigned With the Apartment ($50 a month)
Harlem's Best Markets/Shopping and Dining Options and Close Proximity to Central Park
Subway 2,3 Lines on 125th and Lenox & A,B,C,D Just 3 Blocks away
Pet Are Welcome on a case-by-case basis :)
Flexible Lease Term,6-12 months, and Can Be Rented Furnished, Unfurnished or Partially Furnished with No Extra Charge
Email or Call us Today to View this Amazing Opportunity!
Brokers- CYOF