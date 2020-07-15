132 West 123rd Street

Amenities

Rare NO FEE Opportunity in the Heart of Iconic Harlem With No Condo Fees or Condo Package!

Showing by Appointment Only- Mask is A MUST!



Enormous, Over- 1000sf- Floor Through 2 Bedroom 2 Full Baths Apartment Located in Prime Iconic Harlem Location!

This Double Exposure South and North Home is on the Parlor Floor in a Gorgeous and Unique Architectural Brownstone Condo



This Amazing Floor-Through Home Features:



Massive Living Room (19ft/ 12ft'6") and Dining Alcove Combination Perfect for Entertaining

Gut Renovated Open Kitchen Featuring a Large Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances Including a Dishwasher, Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space

Master Bedroom (18ft'5"/ 8ft'6") with an En-Suite Bathroom

Second Bath room (14'7"/7')

Laundry in the Unit

Two Full Bathrooms

Working Fire-Place

Loads of Closets & Storage Space

Soaring High Ceilings

Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Storage Room Assigned With the Apartment ($50 a month)



Harlem's Best Markets/Shopping and Dining Options and Close Proximity to Central Park

Subway 2,3 Lines on 125th and Lenox & A,B,C,D Just 3 Blocks away



Pet Are Welcome on a case-by-case basis :)



Flexible Lease Term,6-12 months, and Can Be Rented Furnished, Unfurnished or Partially Furnished with No Extra Charge



Email or Call us Today to View this Amazing Opportunity!

Brokers- CYOF