All apartments in New York
Find more places like 130 West 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
130 West 19th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

130 West 19th Street

130 West 19th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

130 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
fire pit
media room
Don't miss this sophisticated and stunning 2 bed 2 full bath condo at The Chelsea House. This nearly 1350 square foot home was optimally design and laid out with both privacy and and quality of life in mind; - Floor to ceiling windows in both Bedrooms and living room- Mahogany floors-Professional grade kitchen offering Viking stove, stainless steel double wide refrigerator, dishwasher, Maramba granite countertops, breakfast bar, and beautiful modern glass cabinetry.- Master King Size Suite with en suite Marble bathroom featuring oversized soaking tub and separate shower and oversized closets. - Second bedroom/home office features a Raydoor custom designed frosted glass sliding door system. - Large second bathroom- Central AC and Remote Controlled blinds, This spacious apartment lends itself wonderfully to entertaining, offering an open layout with full-size dining area and oversized living room.Located in one of the most popular and convenient neighborhoods in Manhattan, The Chelsea House is perched A few walks to the restaurants, amenities and transportation hubs of Chelsea, Union Square, and the Flatiron District. NO PETS PLEASE. The building offers a full time doorman/concierge, health club, screening room, and a spectacular roof deck, complete with cabanas and outdoor fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 West 19th Street have any available units?
130 West 19th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 West 19th Street have?
Some of 130 West 19th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 130 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 130 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 130 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 130 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 West 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 130 West 19th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity