130 West 19th Street

Don't miss this sophisticated and stunning 2 bed 2 full bath condo at The Chelsea House. This nearly 1350 square foot home was optimally design and laid out with both privacy and and quality of life in mind; - Floor to ceiling windows in both Bedrooms and living room- Mahogany floors-Professional grade kitchen offering Viking stove, stainless steel double wide refrigerator, dishwasher, Maramba granite countertops, breakfast bar, and beautiful modern glass cabinetry.- Master King Size Suite with en suite Marble bathroom featuring oversized soaking tub and separate shower and oversized closets. - Second bedroom/home office features a Raydoor custom designed frosted glass sliding door system. - Large second bathroom- Central AC and Remote Controlled blinds, This spacious apartment lends itself wonderfully to entertaining, offering an open layout with full-size dining area and oversized living room.Located in one of the most popular and convenient neighborhoods in Manhattan, The Chelsea House is perched A few walks to the restaurants, amenities and transportation hubs of Chelsea, Union Square, and the Flatiron District. NO PETS PLEASE. The building offers a full time doorman/concierge, health club, screening room, and a spectacular roof deck, complete with cabanas and outdoor fire pit.