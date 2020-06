Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

NO FEE: This 1 Bedroom can be your next home! It features Hardwood Strip Flooring, Huge Sun Filled Living Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Queen Size Bedroom and lots of closet space.This unit is in a very well kept building. It's walking distance to the 4,5,6 trains, Great Restaurants, Bars, Amazing Stores and much more that the Upper East Side has to offer!Don't miss out! Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for more informations and a private viewing!