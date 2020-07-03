129 West 117th Street

Amenities

Rare studio coming available in a townhouse on a quiet tree-lined street. Incredible value for this bright south-facing unit with two oversized closets, hardwood floors, track lighting, and a well-maintained kitchen. The prior tenant is open to leaving the furniture, as seen in the pictures. The unit is on the second floor of a walk-up, and the closest laundromat is a block away. A cat may be considered, but dogs are not allowed unless they're a service animal.



Whole Foods and CTown groceries, as well as Marcus Garvey Park, Morningside Park, and Central Park, are all within a few blocks radius. One block away from express 2/3 trains and nearby B/C trains. Lido Harlem, Red Rooster, Harlem Tavern, Double Dutch Cafe, are a few of the many notable local dining establishments.



Contact one of the Strata Team members to schedule a viewing. State health guidelines will be followed.