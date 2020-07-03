All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

129 West 117th Street

129 West 117th Street · (917) 902-5353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

129 West 117th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,725

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Rare studio coming available in a townhouse on a quiet tree-lined street. Incredible value for this bright south-facing unit with two oversized closets, hardwood floors, track lighting, and a well-maintained kitchen. The prior tenant is open to leaving the furniture, as seen in the pictures. The unit is on the second floor of a walk-up, and the closest laundromat is a block away. A cat may be considered, but dogs are not allowed unless they're a service animal.

Whole Foods and CTown groceries, as well as Marcus Garvey Park, Morningside Park, and Central Park, are all within a few blocks radius. One block away from express 2/3 trains and nearby B/C trains. Lido Harlem, Red Rooster, Harlem Tavern, Double Dutch Cafe, are a few of the many notable local dining establishments.

Contact one of the Strata Team members to schedule a viewing. State health guidelines will be followed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 West 117th Street have any available units?
129 West 117th Street has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 129 West 117th Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 West 117th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 West 117th Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 West 117th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 129 West 117th Street offer parking?
No, 129 West 117th Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 West 117th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 West 117th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 West 117th Street have a pool?
No, 129 West 117th Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 West 117th Street have accessible units?
No, 129 West 117th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 West 117th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 West 117th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 West 117th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 West 117th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
