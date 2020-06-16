All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

1273 First Avenue

1273 1st Avenue · (929) 398-9445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1273 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This two bedroom apartment features a living room with space for a sofa and television. The master bedroom has a large closet and can house a King bed/additional furniture. The second bedroom can fit a full bed. There are also two massive closets, hardwood floors throughout,
Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, the building is just a few blocks from the Q and 6 trains. Close by are several grocery stores, gyms, and New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 First Avenue have any available units?
1273 First Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1273 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1273 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1273 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1273 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 1273 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1273 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1273 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 1273 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1273 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1273 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1273 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1273 First Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1273 First Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
