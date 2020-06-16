1273 First Avenue

Amenities

This two bedroom apartment features a living room with space for a sofa and television. The master bedroom has a large closet and can house a King bed/additional furniture. The second bedroom can fit a full bed. There are also two massive closets, hardwood floors throughout,

Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, the building is just a few blocks from the Q and 6 trains. Close by are several grocery stores, gyms, and New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center.



