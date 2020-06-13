All apartments in New York
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

127 E 61ST ST.

127 East 61st Street · (914) 497-6753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
*Lenox Hill 1BR w/ Private Terrace!!* *Townhouse Building* - Huge living room - King sized bedroom - Kitchen with island - Large bathroom with bathtub- 13 ft ceilings - Hardwood floors - Decorative fireplace- Abundant closet space - Oversized windows- French doors - Well maintained walk-up townhouse (2nd floor) - Hot and water included in rent *Neighborhood* - Near Central Park, WholeFoods, Equinox, SoulCycle, great restaurants, bars and shopping *Transportation* - Right near 4 5 6 F N Q R W Early April lease start. No dogs. One cat allowed with extra deposit.Co-exclusively listed by Living New York and Generation III Realty livingny112937

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 E 61ST ST. have any available units?
127 E 61ST ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 E 61ST ST. have?
Some of 127 E 61ST ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 E 61ST ST. currently offering any rent specials?
127 E 61ST ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 E 61ST ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 E 61ST ST. is pet friendly.
Does 127 E 61ST ST. offer parking?
No, 127 E 61ST ST. does not offer parking.
Does 127 E 61ST ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 E 61ST ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 E 61ST ST. have a pool?
No, 127 E 61ST ST. does not have a pool.
Does 127 E 61ST ST. have accessible units?
No, 127 E 61ST ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 127 E 61ST ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 E 61ST ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
