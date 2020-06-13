127 E 61ST ST.

Amenities
*Lenox Hill 1BR w/ Private Terrace!!* *Townhouse Building* - Huge living room - King sized bedroom - Kitchen with island - Large bathroom with bathtub- 13 ft ceilings - Hardwood floors - Decorative fireplace- Abundant closet space - Oversized windows- French doors - Well maintained walk-up townhouse (2nd floor) - Hot and water included in rent *Neighborhood* - Near Central Park, WholeFoods, Equinox, SoulCycle, great restaurants, bars and shopping *Transportation* - Right near 4 5 6 F N Q R W Early April lease start. No dogs. One cat allowed with extra deposit.Co-exclusively listed by Living New York and Generation III Realty livingny112937